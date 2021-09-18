It’s a ballad and a dance tune.
Vernon singer-songwriter Andrew Allen’s new single, Linger, is out now.
“A pop earworm that alternates between love ballad and dance tune, ‘Linger’ makes use of simple beats, hook-y harmonies, and well-placed breath and heartbeat effects,” a release about the song says.
“’Linger dives into the intimate connection between two people and the desire you can’t help but see, feel and want more of,” Allen said.
The song will also be on Allen’s upcoming new album, 12:34.
“The album catalogues all the various ups and downs that come with major change — from gaining the awareness that you’ve been numb in ‘Don’t Feel Much,’ to reflecting on a breakup in ‘Did I Ever,’ to experiencing new love in ‘Wanted’ and ‘Linger,’ all the way to the importance of a good support system through it all found in ‘My Friends,’” the release says.
Allen’s benchmark single “Loving You Tonight” got him signed to Epic Records, and helped put him on tour with acts like Bruno Mars, One Republic, Andy Grammer, The Script, Train, Joshua Radin and The Barenaked Ladies. As a songwriter, he’s written with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw, to name a few.
The album 12:34 will be available in October.