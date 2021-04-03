OVERVIEW: Grand or expansive plans get underway much to the relief of others, especially investors.
Public opinions can be an influence to some degree. Make sure steps were taken in proper order to avoid repeating the same issues down the road.
Revealing discussions will placate worries. Efforts to calm have success, but leaked info will have some effect so deal with it and put it aside.
Personal or romantic relationships grow in nice ways; its time. Restrictions ease.
Talk about travel destinations or locations to live.
A lighter feeling in the air is noticed as humour is added to conversations. Bring past matters up to speed. Evolve in a natural way.
ARIES: You can speak out now as your plans are ready for show and tell. Others have been waiting.
TAURUS: Relax a bit as you have things organized in a way that they are easier to handle or finish.
GEMINI: Your words can derail those who are against you as you have important inside information.
CANCER: You present yourself in a different light hoping it will have the effect you envisioned want.
LEO: Settle any outstanding matters in a win win solution for all involved. Then you can sign off it.
VIRGO: Work around restrictions or others control issues and things will ease up for you so relax.
LIBRA: Take care of certain matters privately to dodge those trying to block your path forward now.
SCORPIO: Shoulder the mantle of responsibility and others will let you take more control of things.
SAGITTARIUS: Discuss secrets behind closed doors or over secure communications. It’s important.
CAPRICORN: Others feel better with you close by as they can tap into your knowledge or expertise.
AQUARIUS: You shine in the media or public area. Speak, write, teach or demonstrate your talents.
PISCES: Your concept of how things should look will influence the final results over some objections.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.