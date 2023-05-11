Over the past month I have been recuperating from knee surgery. This experience has given me a new perspective on the gift of volunteers.
Thanks to caring friends and volunteers, I have been well looked after. Meals have been lovingly provided, transportation offered, visits have broken the loneliness and boredom, and even my garden was tidied up by a “garden angel.”
The many volunteers who provided assistance and compassion gave from their hearts.
Prior to this experience, I thought I knew a fair amount about the importance of volunteering. Little did I know how wonderful it feels to be the recipient of such kindness. Not only is giving of time, skills, and energy rewarding for the volunteer, but the recipient of the acts of kindness are also the beneficiary.
I am pleased to report that my knee is healing well, and the many caretakers continue to ensure I do my exercises.
If you are looking for opportunities to volunteer, contact the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre at 696 Main Street, Penticton (Penticton United Church, The Blue Church) or call 1-888-576-5661 or contact info@volunteercentre.info to learn about exciting volunteer prospects.
Volunteering can change your life. New relationships are formed. Opportunities to give to an organization or cause that you believe in are fulfilled.
Be part of something wonderful.
Laura Turnbull is board chairperson of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre