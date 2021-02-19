The Grade 8 class at Holy Cross School in Penticton is participating in “I Read Canadian Day,” an initiative to encourage reading and support Canadian authors. Ethan Collins dives into “Harry the Musical Ride Horse,” by local author Katherine Hansen.
