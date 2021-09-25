With the holiday season approaching, Activision Blizzard has the launch of the annual Call of Duty game coming up. The game generates millions of
dollars for the company.
It will be interesting to see if negative publicity about harassment, abuse and discrimination in the company will affect their bottom line.
Will gamers just ignore all the allegations and lawsuits or will they skip this year’s instalment”
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now suing the Activision company. The SEC suit is seeking to find out exactly what the company knew about the complaints and allegations.
The SEC has also subpoenaed the CEO of Activision Bobby Kotick and other executives.
As if Activision didn’t have enough issues the company’s chief legal officer Claire Hart suddenly resigned.
—————
Kena Bridge of Spirits has launched on PS4, PS5, and PC. The game just landed in my hands on launch day so look for my full review next week. The game after six hours of gameplay has been a blast. The world is rich with bright and colourful characters and a rich world.
—————
Sony has fixed the PS4 Cmos issue. Before, if your internal battery died you would lose the internal clock making games unplayable. Trophies were also unable to be earned.
Sony seems to have fixed the issue with a firmware update.
—————
Nintendo Direct gave gamers a snapshot of what to expect in the coming months. More details soon.
Feel free to contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions and more. On XBox One : acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13