Anyone interested in how BC RCMP 911 service operates in the region is invited to Coffee With a Dispatcher.
Two sessions are being held in Kelowna at Third Space Coffee at 1708 Dolphin Ave. on Wednesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. both days.
“I am excited to share why I love coming to work as a 9-1-1 police dispatcher, and how rewarding it is to play a big role in keeping our community safe,” said session leader “Rhonda”.
To request a time to meet Rhonda, email her at: e_911recruiting_sed@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Include your preferred date and time, your name, phone number and email address.