Summer doesn’t have to have a monopoly on salads. Bright, vibrant and crunchy ingredients are just the ticket we need right now to perk up our weary winter palates.
Thinking about colour, shape, textures and flavours — and playing with those elements from creamy to crunchy, raw to cooked, and complementary colour palettes — can make your salad a work of art. For example, pairing fresh leafy greens with cooked sweet potato, carrots, squash and other seasonal produce, and adding crunch from toasted seeds or nuts — you’ll be well on your way to becoming a salad artiste.
Let’s take a monochromatic approach to the salad plate with endive, sliced apple, and shaved parmesan or other hard salty cheese, paired with a creamy, tangy dressing of yogurt, mayonnaise and lemon juice. Endive is a curious ingredient.
A member of the chicory family, also known as witloof (white leaf) and Belgian endive, its compact and bullet-shaped leaf is grown in the dark. It’s usually found beneath a cover of some sort at the grocery store, to keep it from changing its never-seen-the-light-of-day pale hue.
Exposed to light, endive spoils quickly like a potato. Its flavour is slightly bitter but very refreshing. This beautiful leaf works well with separated leaves of endive tossed in a creamy, yogurt-mayo dressing with thinly sliced apple and shaved parmesan cheese.
Another great combination with endive, and one that adds a bit of colour, is using segments of oranges. Right now the gorgeous and delicious Cara Cara navel oranges, with their red-pink flesh are in the marketplace.
And watch for the seasonal blood oranges, with their gorgeous dark red flesh. Combine the leaves and the citrus with a fragrant olive oil — such as my favourite Portuguese brand, Saloio (available at La Cucina) — and sea salt.
If you’re a minimalist, try using celery, that crunchy, thirst-quenching vegetable. Thinly slice or chop the ribs, and any leaves, and toss with lemon juice or a fruity vinegar, fragrant olive oil and salt and pepper. Delicious on its own, it’s also a lovely accompaniment to, let’s say, a grilled beef tenderloin. Winter carrots are full of flavour right now and also shine as a singular-ingredient salad. Partially cooked, they become a gutsy masterpiece with the addition of sweet spices, herbs and olive oil with a kick of fresh lemon juice.
Think cumin, coriander, cinnamon, paprika and fresh cilantro added to the root vegetable, or just toasted and ground cumin with apple cider vinegar. Served hot or cold, you could even add a bit of yogurt if you like. It’s one of my favourites at this time of year, and there are many versions of carrot salad on the internet. Experiment.
Roasting ingredients such as sweet potato or that squash that you still have lying around add heft and can become the right stuff for a maximalist salad. Add in citrus segments, toasted nuts, chopped kale, slivered sun-dried tomatoes, a bit of feta, a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and a shower of parsley. Make it a dinner salad with the addition of grilled prawns or salmon, or any leftover grains or pasta you might have — you get the picture.
For any salad, adding texture with nuts and seeds provides nutritious interest and necessary fibre. I suggest toasting them first to bring out their aromas and essential oils, along with any spices, such as cumin and coriander.
Salad dressings are easy to make — I encourage you to try to make the effort. A jar with a lid is the easiest ticket for shaking up something delicious for a salad. The basic ratio when making a vinaigrette is three parts oil to one part vinegar/acid. Experiment with different acids such as any citrus — freshly squeezed please — and vinegars, but easy on the balsamic, as it can take over. Olive oil too, can be too strong, so try half olive oil, and half something lighter such as grapeseed or vegetable oils.
Treat sesame oil with caution: a little goes a long way, so add it as an accent not as the main attraction. A bit of sweetness is often welcome in a dressing.
Try maple syrup — lovely with balsamic vinegar — Japanese mirin, or brown sugar. Mustard is essential in dressings with dark greens such as kale and spinach. And tahini is not just for hummus.
That sesame paste is delicious featured in a salad dressing, shaken or whizzed up in the blender with a bit of water and vinegar, with or without the addition of yogurt.
Nuts also can be used in dressings. I recently made a wonderful vegan-friendly “Caesar” dressing, sourced from the Thug Kitchen cookbook, using soaked slivered almonds as the binder, instead of eggs. Whizzed with garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, and a bit of olive oil and capers, it was amazing!
So, thinking like an artist, I wonder what type of salad would Jackson Pollock make? I think things could get messy.
With fork and pen in hand, and a taste for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.