Summerland Market

Ella Braden

 James Miller

Ella Braden of Braden Hill Orchard & Farm in Summerland displays a basket of turnips and fresh herbs at Sunday morning’s Summerland Farmers Market. This is her second season at the market which she described as “wonderful.” Although smaller than its Penticton counterpart, the Summerland market offers its own warmpth, charm and uniqueness. The market runs every Sunday in the downtown from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.