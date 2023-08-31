I was an usherette at the Capitol Theatre in the late 1950s. It was a “dream job” for a teenager.
I remember wearing white sharkskin and navy-blue flared pants. There was a change room where you changed from your street clothes to your uniform.
I worked on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, but not all three. You carried a flashlight to guide latecomers to their seats and you stood for the entirety of the movie. Sometimes the movie was on for several nights so you could try to memorize and recite the lines of each of the characters.
You got to see “who was dating who” and when you went to the balcony you watched to see who was watching the movie and who wasn’t.
Friday nights were when Teen Town was alive and well. It was attended regularly by Grade 10, 11, 12 and 13 students so there was a conflict of interests on Friday nights.
The history of the Capitol Theatre is very interesting. The Famous Player’s Theatre became a reality on main street on July 1, 1936. It was constructed between the Three Gables Hotel and the Ford Garage on two 30-foot lots that were previously the home of the Penticton Herald Printing and Publishing Company.
The seating capacity was for approximately 800 people with the balcony seating estimated at 200. There was a spacious lobby, housing a snack counter, and restrooms for men and women.
There was also a sitting room for women and a smoking room for men. The Capitol would be the most modern theatre in any community of the same size in North America. The best heating, ventilation, sound and projection would be used. In addition, new opera chairs, carpets and drapes enhanced the theatre experience.
It was announced that the old theatre on Front Street, the Empress, would remain as is, possibly opening on weekends and holidays for concerts or stage shows.
An experienced steel worker, Robert E. Kirby, of Nelson, B.C. was electrocuted by a 5,000-volt shock while working on the construction of the theatre.
I remember a few of the movies that were playing in 1957 and 1958:
• Giant with Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean (1957)
• Stopover Tokyo with Robert Wagner, Jean Collins and Edmond O’Brien (1958)
• Sayanora with Marlon Brando and Miika Toka (1958)
• The Prince and the Showgirl with Marylin Monroe and Laurence Olivier (1958)
• 3:10 to Yuma with Glen Ford and Can Heflin (1958)
Can you believe that a Saturday matinee only cost 60¢ for adults, 50¢ for students and 15¢ for children. Evening performances cost 85¢ for adults, 50¢ for students and children were 25¢. Those were the days!
Judith Lynne (Schell) Preen is a member of Okanagan Historical Society, Penticton Branch. This is a recurring column on Penticton’s heritage.