I had a couple of very early mornings last week.
My new alarm clock, a three-year old who thought beginning the day before 5 a.m., had no second thoughts about telling me to join her in her revelry.
My first early morning walk with her was peaceful outside and the light snow made things bright and inviting, so I didn’t really mind. The three-year old didn’t agree with my joy, as her intention of an early morning was not to go out into the cold and walk the dogs, but a spin with breakfast and the disney channel.
That is why I only got pushed out the door for two early mornings. By the third morning she had learned to be quiet and slumber off until the rest of the household woke up. But the walks with her made me see what a difference one hour can make with the morning activities for some of the local wildlife.
The only sign there was any life out and about at 5 a.m. were tracks in the fresh snow from cats and raccoons. My dogs would not leave my side and displayed an impressive heel, which convinced me they felt threatened.
I began looking up and around to see the culprits that made the tracks and scared my dogs. I was quite surprised to see the raccoons casually wandering around the neighbourhood. My first sighting was a raccoon walking with a purpose down the KVR trail which conveniently connected it to various homes.
As the trail I was on worked its way above some homes and driveways, I could see them checking out doorways, investigating around vehicles and of course claiming the garbage cans.
There was not just the odd racoon snooping around, but a menagerie of them utilizing the lonely mornings to scope out their hangouts for the day.
There were no cars to inhibit their travels, nobody but me and my dogs and a very loud child who likes to sing while she walks. None of them seemed to care that we were invading their daily reconnaissance. There were too many doorways and cubby holes to investigate to be bothered by us.
The next morning walk began at 5 a.m. and was again a very inviting winter day. My morning menagerie, two dogs and a child in tow, walked out into the stillness only to see even more activity from the raccoons than the previous day.
This time I was prepared to hunt for raccoons. I began my walk down the alleys but changed my tactic and looked for areas where I could have a good view. My preference would be an area that would look down onto a large selection of places and be afforded a safe lookout over various homes and yards.
The raccoons were there, quietly and curiously searching out scavenging potential in each neighborhood.
I was surprised to see them going up to each front door and checking out anything of interest. I wondered if they had been the culprits, at times, to stealing packages that had been left by couriers at the doorsteps.
Things changed by the third morning of my raccoon crusade. The snow was not fresh and light anymore, and my personal alarm clock chose to sleep until 7 a.m..
My adventures returned to a late 6 a.m. when the raccoons seem to not be so bold and outward and more apt to keep to themselves more effectively. It had been entertaining, to say the least.
Having a glimpse into someone’s world while nobody else is really paying attention to any of them was enlightening.
I think my dogs would have rather stayed home and slept in with the rest of the family.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com