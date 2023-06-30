Colorful Front Street, formally Smith Street, was graded in 1892 by an American Railway Company (the C and O) that had strayed over the U.S. Border, and then left.
The brick building at 25 Front Street was built in 1921. Known as the Gahan Block, it originally housed a bank, real estate office, and the assayer’s office. It is now the home of Sass Clothing Boutique.
Number 67, now The Dream Café, was once where the apple bags were sewn.
The butchers at Number 75 kept their meat chilled on ice hauled up from Okanagan Lake in the basement on sawdust. It is now a vegan restaurant called Still Food Bistro and Cappuccino Bar.
East of Veterans Way was the site of the Penticton Hotel, later the Valley Motor Inn, built by Mr. Riordan (who also built the beautiful home at the corner of Eckhardt Ave. and Winnipeg Street). The Valley Motor Inn housed Slack Alices, well known for beverages and entertainment.
Now Isshin Sushi, Number 151 used to be a confectionerys, rumored to dispense medicinal alcohol from the basement during the Prohibition.
The south side of Front Street started with a triangular building, once a feed and general store, built in 1902. Later it became a gas station, and now houses Front Street Realty at Number 2.
Number 12 is the Murk Block, built in 1911. The Penticton Herald noted that being built of concrete and brick, it was fireproof. It was called the Centennial Hotel and rooms started at 50 cents a night. It now houses Dragon’s Den Art and Something Pretty.
Next Door, Number 18 was built as a theatre in 1913, showing silent movies for 10 cents a movie. With piano accompaniment and an ice cream, it was a fine night out. The front of the building is original and now is the home of Lloyd’s Gallery showcasing local art.
A very important local asset was the Livery, where wheels were built and fixed. This business later became Larsen’s Tire at Number 74. Next to the Livery was a bakery and ice cream shop. Now it is Ginza Japanese food Restaurant.
Mr. Weeks Transportation was where the boilers left the mountain mines, hauled by teams of horses. The site at Number 100 Front Street is now the home of Boyle & Co. Lawyers.
Although a large portion of the credit union in on Front Street, its address is on Main Street.
For more information visit the Penticton Museum and Archives.
This is the first in a series of articles on Penticton’s heritage submitted by local residents. This series was approved by Herald publisher Shannon Huggard.