With Valentines Day just around the corner, it is time to give your heart a tune-up. What better way than sharing time with friends, neighbours, or brightening the day of someone new in your life. There are countless ways of sharing your love and giving your heart a well-deserved gift. Volunteering time and skills is one important way of giving the gift of yourself.
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre is a “heart smart” centre that is committed in helping to match volunteer interests with member organizations. Whether you love cats and/or dogs, aged persons, those with special needs, or are wanting to offer your specialized skill — there is a place for you. Contact the Volunteer Centre at 888-576-5661 or drop by the office at 696 Main Street No. 102 Penticton (Penticton United Church, “The Blue Church”) and check us out.
Perhaps you are wanting to do something good for your heart. Researcher Rodlescia S. Sneed, from Carnegie Melton University found that volunteer work may be an effective option to help prevent hypertension, a major contributor to cardiovascular disease. The research showed that adults who volunteered at least 200 hours a year decreased their risk of high blood pressure by 40%. The study also found that while it didn’t matter what type of volunteering the adults were engaged with, what did matter was the amount of time they spent volunteering.
When considering where to volunteer it is helpful to ask yourself, where does my passion lie? examine where does your passion lie? What causes or issues matter most to you? Perhaps you might wish to protect the environment, care for people, assist in sports or recreation, help with event planning and promotion, help newcomers to Canada get settled, assist with literacy, or help fight poverty.
Consider the volunteer experiences that give you the opportunity to use your own unique skills and abilities. Perhaps you might work at one of the festivals, be an income tax preparer, be a friendly visitor, read to children, or be an animal sanctuary helper.
Check out the Volunteer Centre’s website: www.volunteercentre.info for more information. Be kind to your heart. Volunteer today!
Laura Turnbull is board chair of the South Okanagan and Similkameen Volunteer Centre