I remember picking up one of my girls from daycare; she excitedly ran out dragging her Dora the Explorer backpack, which was often full of the most random belongings.
She jumped in the car and began to chat without taking a breath. We had decided to go to the local park and have a picnic by the bandstand, where the ice cream truck would always park. We sat down to eat our lunch, and she began pulling her precious belongings out of the backpack – a glittery My Little Pony, Ariel the Mermaid, a Tamagotchi and more sparkly things. Then to my surprise, a giant brown Bible. She paused and began to read while consuming her little sandwich, looking very intensely, eyes moving backward and forwards, with a facial expression of profound connection and deep wisdom. I was surprised and impressed, especially as she was too young to read. She closed the big book and said, ‘Amen.’ while looking longingly towards the ice cream truck.
I took this moment as a little parable.
I’ve seen that many want to read the Bible but don’t know where to start. The danger is that we can read the Bible for just information, yet never really let it shape us and allow the ancient words to create something remarkable within. We read it and then move on to the ice cream truck without encountering the life and truth of the narrative. To read the scriptures is to aim to live them. It involves allowing another the opportunity to speak into our lives.
Let me explain it another way. I have a dog, Sunny, a temperamental Whoodle, she loves to go for long runs with me, and when I enjoy a lamb shank, my favourite – she sits ready and waiting for that lamb bone. As I pass it to her, she retreats and gnaws away with appreciative sounds.
The prophet and poet Isaiah wrote not about a dog but a lion consuming its prey, “Like a lion, king of the beasts, that gnaws and chews and worries its prey” (Isaiah 31:4). The phrase gnaw or chew is the same Hebrew word for meditate, Psalm 1:2 asks us to, ‘chew on Scripture day and night..”
But how does this apply to everyday life? Reading the gospels or a Psalm or letter is an excellent start. For example,
‘Do not be anxious about
anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.’ What words jump out to you from this verse? What does it show you about God, and how does this verse relate to your life? Then, continue to chew on the truth when you have done this.
This kind of reading is good for our souls; in the same way my dog and Isaiah’s lion enjoy the pleasure of their meal, we can discover a deep joy in meditating on the truth of scripture.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This column appears in our weekend editions.