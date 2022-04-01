Meghann Fletcher took this dramatic photo at the Okanagan River Channel Dam in Penticton.
“I noticed that the water was very low and many of the rocks that were normally hidden were exposed,” she told The Herald. “It was so amazing to see this juvenile Great Blue Heron camouflaged as it stood on the grey rocks, almost like a statue. I spent some time watching as this beautiful bird waited patiently for its next meal.”
Juveniles can be identified by their brown feathers mixed in with the greyish-blue ones.