“I don’t think anyone has saved as many lives as him.”
This statement caught my attention when I heard it this week. Who could they be talking about?
Perhaps Superman, a dramatic Marvel hero, or maybe a soldier who rescued his compatriots.
I remembered the true story of a pacifist in the Second World War; this hero, who saved 75 men despite refusing orders to carry or use a gun, was depicted in the brutal movie Hacksaw Ridge in 2017.
To my surprise, it was about the Swedish engineer Nils Bohlin. Not a name I was familiar with. Nils invented the three-point safety belt for cars, which we all take for granted. It is estimated that his work in the late 1950s has saved more than one million lives worldwide.
A thoughtful, unassuming, humble man, who cared deeply and passionately about the safety of others, his mission was to change the car industry and stop unnecessary pain and injury.
He understood the problem and wanted to act, and he certainly did. Nils, who worked for the
legendary car manufacturer Volvo, made the design available free to all car manufacturers, putting human life and human safety before above profits.
He cared about the fate of his
fellow human beings. I’m old enough to remember people moaning, groaning, and talking about their rights and free will, how this law was wrong, and how the belt restricted movement.
However, in the ER departments, deaths and severe trauma related to traffic accidents dramatically reduced. The three-point safety belt saved my mother’s life when she was a passenger in the front seat of a mustard-coloured Morris Marina, hit head-on on a winding Welsh road in 1984.
Perhaps you have been saved by the revolutionary three-point belt. Nils would lovingly explain the difference the belt made by demonstrating an egg in a tiny model car and rolling the simulated vehicle into a mock crash, the little belt protecting the fragile egg.
He travelled the world showing people, and convincing car companies and governments, anyone that would listen of the benefits.
Today we take it for granted when we jump into our modern chariots.
I appreciate this story because it has so many excellent biblical themes woven through it. First human beings are precious, and they bear the image of God (Imago Dei). God’s heart is to protect, to offer salvation. The Bible may not say God is our three-point -seat belt, but it does say he is our protector, our shield, our fortress, our shepherd, and our deliverer.
The humility of Jesus came to be a message of hope; I often feel that my faith is very much like a three-point safety belt, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
Not something I always realized I needed, but it has transformed my life and brought hope and protection to countless lives over the last 2000 years.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.