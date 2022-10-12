The Okanagan grape harvest is in full swing. Crews of workers are busy picking throughout the region, starting early in the morning, ensuring the delivery of brimming bins of grapes to winery crush pads during daylight hours.
With a winemaker at the helm, thus begins the painstaking task of transforming this year’s harvest into the next vintage. Hard work, precision, passion – and more hard work – are the hallmarks of winemaking. But wherever grapes are grown, another hallmark of the harvest is a celebratory meal.
It’s a way to break bread, to celebrate the vineyard’s bounty and the people involved, and to give thanks. (And on the heels of Thanksgiving weekend, I give thanks to the temporary foreign workers, away from their families, friends and traditions, who contribute so much to the region’s success in the fields.)
The harvest meal varies from vineyard to vineyard, so I recently reached out to a few Naramata Bench wineries to ask about their celebratory meals. The food is hearty and nourishing and is understandably protein heavy.
Many winemakers are also gifted cooks. Once the end of harvest is completed at Bench 1775, winemaker Richard Kanazawa thanks his cellar crew by making a celebratory carnivorous feast of slow-cooked brisket – one of his specialties – served along with handmade pork belly bao buns, with “maybe a salad as a garnish.”
At the six-acre vineyard of Roche Wines, Penelope and Dylan Roche bring traditional French savoir-faire to the harvest table. Her family’s winemaking roots are tied to the Graves appellation in Bordeaux.
Lunch in the vineyard is served to Roche’s harvest crew – between five to 10 people – during picking days with wonderful French-inspired fare such as salade Nicoise, chicken blanquette, quiche and salad, or tortilla Espanola. Penelope’s sourdough bread accompanies the feast and there is always a dessert. This year, her mother, visiting from Bordeaux, has joined in for the harvest.
Long-time winery owners Prudence and Beat Mahrer, of Ruby Blues Winery, serve several traditional comforting meals over the harvest season. Prudence is known for her signature pumpkin soup, warm with curry and cayenne spice, Tyrolian-bacon or speck – a nod to the couple’s Swiss roots – and made extra rich by incorporating cream and eggs. It’s served with thick slices of Beat’s 18-hour no-knead bread.
And once the estate-grown Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes are picked, a rustic chili, made by wine shop manager Kerry Younie has become another tradition. The hearty dish is served with the uncanny garnish of Hawkins Cheezies and Hickory Sticks to “provide a smoky, crunchy and salty topping.” And the success of the harvest is always toasted with the winery’s award-winning Gewurtztraminer.
Whether it’s the picking or the crushing crew, there’s always something hearty and nourishing at Nichol Vineyard.
Prepared by co-owner Nicole Pentecost-Hackworth, mornings start with a daily baked good such as coffee cake, muffins or banana bread. Lunches are drawn from her extensive repertoire: beef stroganoff, her signature red Thai curry, lasagna, spaghetti Bolognese, ham and potatoes, to name a few. And if the crew is working into the evening, dinner will also be served in the cozy staff room.
At the sparkling wine house Bella Wines, owned by natural wine proponents Jay Drysdale and Wendy Rose, breakfast and lunch – and sometimes dinner – is served daily for the entirety of the harvest. The crew, a core group between six and eight who live on-site, is comprised of interns from the food and beverage industry – from bartenders and sommeliers to chefs – who come from all over B.C. to further their understanding of wine as well as learn about farming, permaculture, and – for one crew member – gain a deeper understanding of fermentation.
“My role during harvest is to nourish and nurture,” says Rose, in charge of cooking. (The couple also bring rich culinary backgrounds to the table.) The week’s menus, written on a large chalkboard, run deep and sound scrumptious: lamb neck ragu, lasagne, chicken pot pie, tourtiere, ribs, polenta and fish, and pork shoulder are just some of the lunch features. Pork for the meals is sourced from their farm-raised pigs, and eggs at breakfast from some of their 65 chickens.
Sitting at a long table set under the apple trees, lunch is especially important here. It’s a chance to break bread, enjoy the moment and give thanks for the harvest.
“It’s easy to get lost in the task of making wine,” says Rose, “and forget to look up and feel the camaraderie that goes into the making.”
Bella also regularly hosts their wine growers at the table, especially on pick days, or the growers host Bella and the crew, a ritual, Rose notes, that is permeating the wine community.
Let’s toast everyone contributing to this year’s harvest.
With fork and pen in hand, and a taste for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable