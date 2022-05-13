What advice would you give your younger self?

How to Age Gracefully is a short film I watched when different age groups advised someone younger, with their question being, “What would you tell your younger self?”
A nine-year-old confidently tells a seven-year-old their wisdom about school life. The film goes through all age ranges and ends with a frail, 95-year-old man declaring that no one knows what they are doing anyway.
There are moments when you laugh out loud and others when you can hear a pang of regret in people’s voices. Having watched the film, I was then part of a discussion group, aged mainly between their forties and mid-fifties, with few on either side.
What pearls of wisdom came from this group? What would they tell their younger selves?
Several themes emerged: don’t stress and worry all the time; dominate the opening remarks, and don't stress about your future.
Life is full of seasons, and you will get through this problem. A winter always leads to spring. Don’t give in to the pressure to compare yourself to others.
Don’t lock yourself into one place or situation because of fear of the unknown. Don’t carry anxiety about what other people might think. They’re not thinking about you anyway.
Others spoke about risk-taking. Life is too short not to take risks and go for that more fulfilling career path or life change. Try hard not to worry about financial security, don’t be afraid of giving up financial security to reach for your dreams.
What I understood from this discussion is that faith could be spelled R-I-S-K. This conversation reminded me of the writings of King Solomon.
“Remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the days of trouble come and the years approach when you will say, ‘I find no pleasure in them’” (Ecclesiastes 12:1).
It appeared that Solomon had everything anyone would want: the richest man, the most influential person, and 700 wives.
But at the end of his life, in his slightly cynical wisdom, the advice he would give himself was that money, power, and sex does not satisfy, but remember the Creator in the days of your youth.
I know that you can acknowledge God’s presence in your life at any age, and scripture promises that stress and worry subside like a morning mist when you put God at the centre of your life. When God is with you can take the leap of faith to make the change, you can trust that God will meet your needs as the Lord’s Prayer says, “thy will be done.”
Clearly, Solomon realized the earlier we learn that, the better.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.