Fall is my happy place. I take to the change of season like a moth to a flame, hunkering down in my kitchen to roast, toast, braise, stew and slow simmer. Restorative broths, hearty soups and chunky casseroles are the order of the day.
This change is also evident in restaurants in our region, recognizing the fresh influx of seasonal produce and the diner’s palate shift to comforting sustenance.
In Penticton, BRODO – Italian for broth – has provided a flavourful foundation of soup-ly comforts since 2013. A strong contingent of five soups, with a balance of textures and flavours, has wide-ranging appeal – for carnivores and vegans.
For example, long-simmering chicken bones provide the foundation for their pulled chicken and dumpling, topped with a cheddar crisp; housemade mushroom stock is the backbone for their roasted mushroom and lentil with a subtle anointing of truffled-chilie oil; roasted tomatoes provide earthy depth for their tomato-parmesan soup; and the classic French onion soup is winter’s muse with a three-cheese-pesto toast for dunking. A stick-to-your-ribs beef chuck and chorizo chilli rounds out the selection.
All BRODO’s soups are available in small or large portions, as well as one-litre containers for home, along with the cult favourite – bone broth. Beef bones are roasted and then simmered with liquid to extract maximum flavours. The broth is then strained and poured over a sachet of warming aromatic spices such as ginger, star anise and coriander and reduced slightly before cooling. This broth has steadied me through many cold days.
At The Bench Market, the stockpot is on for their signature Harvest Tomato soup, a fan favourite. Seasonal tomatoes are slow-cooked with fresh herbs to a vibrant finish and served to order with a drizzle of olive oil and crunchy croutons, a sure-fire hit alongside a grilled cheese.
At Honey Toast, Kristen “Fergy” Ferguson loves cozy autumn soups and will be preparing a host of heartiness “inspired by roots, squash, autumn tree fruit and creams.” Her planned restorative lineup is as follows: pumpkin-coconut-curry; parsnip-Granny Smith apple with cream and tarragon; maple-butternut squash, and; chicken and root vegetable with three-cheese tortellini and mozzarella. Add on a Honey Toast scone for extra deliciousness.
Find noodle comfort in a transformative bowl of ramen at one of several top-notch spots in the South Okanagan.
It’s love at first slurp at Sushi Genki with their restorative tonkotsu ramen. The deeply flavoured broth made from long-simmered pork bones gives it a distinctive cloudy appearance, anchored with toothsome thin wheat noodles. The soul-food-in-a-bowl is topped with sliced pork, pickled ginger, spinach, wood ear mushrooms and a half soy sauce- simmered egg. A miso-based broth is available for vegetarians, and a black garlic variety ramps up the goodness.
At Summerland's Just Delicious Bistro, tonkotsu ramen is also a specialty along with three other varieties – miso, kimchi and veggie – all deliciously chockful of vegetables and artfully presented.
Penticton's Japanese Kitchen Kura offers ramen noodles luxuriating in a creamy chicken stock with miso and sesame paste in their spicy tan tan men. Spinach and ground pork provide colourful nutrients and heft with sriracha chilie providing a fiery, even head-to-toe heat.
At Sushi Kojo – and their satellite restaurant Koya – find four ramen offerings including the popular red spicy ramen in a housemade chicken broth with spicy miso topped with crispy karaage (fried chicken), or the shio koji, made from a housemade nutrient-rich fermented rice culture served with rice noodles and vegetables. Served in beautiful hand-crafted ceramic bowls – give take out a pass!
Besides, what’s the hurry? Sit down and be restored.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable