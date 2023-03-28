A schedule of events for tonight and Thursday at Ignite the Arts. For more details visit: ignitethearts.ca
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29, 2023
• Indigenous Music Showcase Live, Cleland Theatre, 5-11 p.m. featuring syilx dancers, Ana Cornejo, Aztec dancer Cynthia Jim, Nimkish, Madeline Terbasket, Kym Gouchie and Shayna Dejarlais, The Melawmen Collective & Digging Roots, The Spiritual Warriors DRMNGNOW, free, but pre-register at: virtualfeast.cs
• The (OUR)ts Panel: “Making Connections and Networking,” PIB Community Hall, 6:30 p.m., $15 or two for $20, presented by Ullus Collective
THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2023
• “A Night of Indigenous Storytelling,” The Dream Cafe, 7 p.m., with Madeline Terbasket, Karen Olson, Catherine Pierre, Tracy Kim Bonneau, Levis Bent and Graham Angus, free
• Reggae-inspired folk band The Rays, featuring South Okanagan musicians, Cannery Brewing Co., 6 p.m., $15