Well they are back and there is not much we can do about it but be prepared. Those darnn dogs snap and nip at everything that flies by them. It could be a puff from a dandelion or it could be a butterfly.
The most fun are butterflies. They are a challenge to catch and such fun to follow in their erratic flight past curious pups and experienced dogs. Flies don’t seem to be as much fun, but they still get the attention they deserve as a fun activity and hopefully a victim. We kind of like how our dog eliminates the flies that get in the house or disturb our outdoor meal. So of course we don’t really tell the dog to stop the antics and settle down, but maybe we should.
I’m asked why I am so structured with my dog. Behave, wait for permission and don’t jump into action unless you are told to. But it really isn’t because of being a service dog. For me a lot of it is safety. Catching or not catching those pesky flies is more about safety.
I know, I know there is nothing wrong with a fly. But the real issue is wasps and from what I know, a dog is not capable of discerning a fly and a wasp or a bee.
I really don’t want the dog nipping at bees since we seem to have a shortage of those blessed buzzers and it may only be one less, but from what I understand, every one I can save from my dog helps my flowers and veggies bloom and enrich my life. But those wasps are back and they have friends, plenty of them. If a wasp begins antagonizing your dog and the dog begins to chase it, I can bet that another one shows up and joins the other in buzzing and biting your dog.
Then the greatest problem is if the dog actually catches one. The wasp is stinging or should I say biting. Most of them don’t really bite the dog through the coat or fur, but for some of the hypoallergenic dogs or those shaved down, it's not that difficult.
But when the wasps bite them in the mouth that can cause problems for any dog. When the dog’s throat swells up from the bite it can affect their breathing and make life very difficult. Just trying to get your dog home may be harder than you think seeing as they are not feeling well. Even succeeding at getting the dog to drink some water may not be possible.
I have noticed that dogs are not totally unaware after they have been bitten repeatedly. But that does not always happen and not all dogs get the idea to leave a wasp alone.
My Lucy completely understood to get out of the way of a wasp, but she also did not make a game out of trying to catch or chase any bugs or butterflies. She saw them all as something of a nuisance and something to avoid. Most dogs are not like that.
Therefore enter the benadryl that is in my pack or pocket most of the summer. It’s as important to me to carry it around as water is for all of us. A dog’s problems if bitten by a wasp can begin right away. Giving a dog a benadryl could save their life. It may not be necessary to find a veterinarian or at least give you time to pack up the dog and find one that can help you.
And really, with the unavailability of a veterinarian on a weekend around Penticton or after hours, being able to assist your dog in an allergic reaction may be more important that you realize.
So for the time being when I am going for a walk or maybe even an adventure with my dog I need to pack water, some food for all of us and the benadryl. They are all important to ensure a great day out with the family; four-legged and two.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.co