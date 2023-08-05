Our high hopes were dashed recently when Canada exited the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
As team captain Christine Sinclair said, “The early exit is a ‘wake-up call’ for Canada Soccer.”
Listening to her speak, you could hear the deep disappointment, which would have been echoed in the locker room.
However, I’m thankful to our women’s national team; they have inspired my daughters – their drive, determination and willingness to push boundaries have not gone unnoticed; the Collins family loves our national team.
But what factors help a winning team?
If you read one of the many sports books on winning, a successful team embodies unity, where the sum of all parts forms a formidable whole.
This unity is fostered by vision and shared goals, where each team member is motivated by a common purpose.
Trust and respect underpin this unity believing in each other’s abilities, with the added ingredient of cooperation and collaboration.
This understanding fuels team members to share tasks, offer help and even sacrifice personal glory for the team’s greater good.
Conflicts are inevitable, but successful teams ensure disagreements are handled constructively, protecting the spirit of unity.
The team leader blends these ingredients into a potent formula for success.
Thinking about these concepts, I’m drawn to Jesus’s prayer in John Chapter 17; here, Jesus prays for his disciples before they are thrown into the turmoil of the ensuing storm of his crucifixion; we hear in Jesus’s words and his priorities, identifying four themes – unity, protection, living exemplary lives, and knowing their purpose and mission, not dissimilar from the winning ingredients from sports teams.
Unity is the dominant theme as Jesus prays these remarkable words, “Holy Father, keep them in your own care—all those you have given me—so that they will be united just as we are, with none missing.”
If the church is going to move forward, we must all learn to work better as one, Jesus prayed that his followers would be “one.” He knew his followers would face many trials. Many would be their fault—for example, childish squabbles such as when James and John tried to obtain the best thrones in the kingdom. Our Lord also knew Christians would break fellowship with one another over matters like the correct mode of baptism or even the colour of the church bathroom.
The Puritan Thomas Brookes wrote: “For wolves to worry the lambs is no wonder, but for one lamb to worry another, this is unnatural and monstrous.”
As A. W. Tozer wrote: “Has it ever occurred to you that one hundred pianos tuned to the same fork are automatically tuned to each other?
They are of one accord by being tuned, not to each other, but to another standard to which each one must individually bow.”
Let’s tune in to our heavenly coach, reminding ourselves of the words of Sinclair, ‘We are having a wake-up call.’
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.