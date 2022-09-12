The eighth Penticton Beer Blocks breweries gathered on Friday at Cannery Brewing to brew their annual collaboration beer for Penticton Beer Week.
This year's fundraiser beer will be called Do Good and it’s a Hazy IPA. Partial proceeds of this beer will support the Dragonfly Pond Family Society.
Dragonfly Pond Family Society's mandate is to design and provide services for families with children 0-18 years of age with complex care needs and/or disabilities and who live in the South Okanagan/ Similkameen.
This fundraiser collaboration beer will be launched on Oct. 14 to celebrate the kick off of the 4th annual Penticton Beer Week. This year's event will be a block party and will run from Oct. 14-22. There will be events throughout the week at breweries and other locations around Penticton including the Penticton Beer Run, beer launch events, music events, brewmaster dinners and more.