There’s a lot of water coming down at us from every direction. The creeks are filled to the top, the rain is coming down and it's not just a drizzle, but actually rain showers.
I am happy to see it but at the same time I know that sometimes too much of a good thing just isn't always what we really want. And this year it might just be too much water.
For Penticton that’s saying a lot.
For a water dog, the rainy weather has that dog loving the rain coming down because it is fun to catch, play in and feel the cool water trickling down their backs. It’s a wonderful life for them.
For non-water dogs, it can be a bit of an obstacle but nothing that can’t be dealt with. But for those that are afraid of thunderstorms, water dogs or not, it can be something that makes most dogs wonder why you are taking them out into that rumbling mayhem that is sure to be something bad and should not be challenged.
But the most worrisome thing for me is the high water in the creeks. Well, the lake too, but mostly the creeks.
The shoreline along the lake in this high water can be a bit murky and I always wonder if it’s bad for the dogs coats and skin and should it maybe not be something to be lapped up. But the trees hung up under the running water, sticks and floating objects running past them seem to be the worst challenge for the dog because they don’t see any problem with trying to make a game of those obstacles. That’s when all of it becomes our problem and duty to protect the dog.
I watched a dog be let loose to enjoy the creek and get a drink of water. What the owner didn’t realize is the dog does not foresee a problem. They are not capable of that. The dog was going to go running into the water without a thought of danger. It’s the creek and we always play in the creek. We are off leash and it's time to play. Hot weather, running water and loads of fun. With lots of sticks and stuff floating past in that great playground, jumping in is all that the dog is thinking of.
Fortunately the owner realized they should not have let the dog off leash. Before the dog could jump into the cool water in joy and anticipation of fun, the owner called the dog to return.
I was relieved to see it was a good dog that understood recall. Without a second thought it turned from the anticipated fun and returned to its owner. I realized then my anticipation as I let out a sigh of relief.
With the combination of the snowmelt and runoff and the rain we have been experiencing I don’t see the water levels going down too soon. With that thought in mind the creek walks are usually void of jumps in the creek and crazy fetching antics for a while.
I think maybe I will keep the play to swimming in the lake water and feel the cool water swirl around their paws or maybe a subtle lie down to cool off their tummy. But the jumps and fun or ball fetching are going to be put on hold until I know it's safe. My dog can’t anticipate floating obstacles or dangerous conditions, so I guess it's up to me to be bossy for a few more weeks.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com