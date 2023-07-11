Penticton artist Lindsay Peltz recently completed a fourth end-of-year mural in collaboration with the graduating Grade 5 pupils at West Bench Elementary School.
The project was first proposed in 2020 by West Bench principal Janice Binding as a way of bringing the graduating Grade 5 students together after being mostly apart with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fifth graders submitted favourite memories from the school year and Peltz created an image representing the events that took place.
Peltz drew the image digitally and emailed it to the school, which then transferred the image onto a large board: 3’7”/109cm x 5’4”/ 163cm. The Grade 5s then coloured the image and the final painting is now displayed on the wall in the gymnasium.
There are now four murals displayed on the West Bench Elementary gym wall, with 2023 being the latest.
Favourite memories this year included a field trip to the Hedley Museum, cross-country skiing at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre and a neighbourhood cat named Bean, who regularly visits the school.
The murals also incorporate animal and plant representations of the 10 Syilx teachings that the
students learn throughout the year, such as the salmon (determination) and the buffalo (respect).
Peltz is a self-taught artist who moved to Penticton with her family in 2018. She is a former Artist in Residence with the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and has worked with other local organizations such as the Critteraid, Penticton Public Library, Ha Ha Ha KidzFest and Pet-Friendly Penticton.
She also hosts the new Out of this World Comic Club at Leir House on the fourth Friday of the month to share her love of comics and encourage people to create their own.