When we look at the sky on a clear night, far from city lights, we see blackness, speckled with a few thousand stars, and the silvery smear of the Milky Way. Its peaceful tranquillity is deceptive, because there is a lot of high-energy stuff going on. To really see it, we need to look at other wavelengths.
Light is an electromagnetic wave; so are ultraviolet, infrared, radio, X-ray and gamma ray emissions. The only difference between them is their wavelength. Radio waves are the longest: kilometres to a
millimetre or so. Infrared waves have lengths ranging from a millimetre to maybe 400 nm (a “nm” is short for nanometre, which is a billionth of a metre).
The electromagnetic waves we can see, which we call “visible light” have lengths between about 800 nm (red) to 400 nm (blue). Then we get to ultraviolet (400 - 10nm) then X-rays (10 -0.01nm). Waves with smaller wavelengths are called gamma rays. Electromagnetic waves come in indivisible packets called quanta. The shorter the wavelength, the more energy contained in that quantum. To produce quanta of a given wavelength means the appropriate amount of energy needs to be available.
Making gamma rays requires extreme amounts of energy. Making something “gamma ray hot” requires temperatures of billions of degrees. These may occur in exploding giant stars, but most cosmic gamma rays are not produced by heat.
An example of a source of “non-thermal” gamma rays is a lump of radioactive material, like radium. The atoms of such
substances are highly unstable, and tend to disintegrate into smaller atoms, a process called nuclear fission. This releases a lot of energy, with some of it in the form of gamma rays. Since producing gamma rays requires large amounts of energy, they provide a powerful tool for studying the high-energy universe.
Gamma rays damage cells and destroy
living tissue, so it is fortunate that incoming cosmic rays are blocked by our planet's atmosphere. This means that to observe them, we need to put our “gamma ray telescopes” in space.
The latest of these, the Fermi Gamma Ray Space Telescope, launched in 2008, is the latest of a series of orbiting gamma ray observatories.
The gamma ray sky shows a bright band coinciding with the Milky Way, and a
sprinkling of many starlike sources
scattered over the sky. Some shine more or less steadily; some vary in brightness over time. Others appear for a few days or so and vanish. Then there are some that flash on for a few milliseconds to seconds, and then vanish.
The Moon glows dimly in gamma rays, due to it being bombarded with cosmic rays, high-energy particles pervading our galaxy.
We think the gamma ray glow from the Milky Way is produced by cosmic rays. When these smash into dust grains or quanta of ultraviolet radiation, they
generate quanta of gamma rays.
Exploding giant stars can produce gamma rays by non-thermal, nuclear processes. Occasionally we see some in solar flares.
A particularly interesting case arises when there are two stars closely orbiting each other. One of the stars has aged to the point where it is a white dwarf. Then, as the other star gets old, it starts to swell, entering its own pre-white-dwarf stage.
This leads to its older partner pulling that material down onto its surface. This accumulates until a critical mass has accumulated, and it all explodes as a sort of super-sized hydrogen bomb, giving off a burst of gamma rays.
Most galaxies have black holes in the middle. Some have really massive black holes. When they pull in a particularly large mouthful of material, they produce floods of gamma rays. Gamma rays reveal a dynamic, exotic view of the universe. However, since we enjoy those dark, clear, tranquil skies, it is a good thing we can't see them.
Mars is high in the south just after dark. The Moon will be New on the 11th.