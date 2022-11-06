God of War Ragnarok
(PS4,PS5)
Rated M for Mature
Pros: Great story, ending of the Ragnarok storyline, fluid combat, new and returning characters, variety of weapons, shields and moves, side missions are actually fun, tons of items to find, wider enemy variety compared to the first game, huge boss battles.
Cons: None.
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)
Rated T for Teen
Pros: Contains both The Lost Legacy and Uncharted 4, remastered games include upgrading visuals, fantastic storyline, characters are relatable, puzzles are still a blast to complete and will require you test your skills, engrossing environments, combat still stands up.
Cons: Wanted Uncharted 2, 3 included.
Horizon Forbidden West
(PS4,PS5)
Rated T for Teen
Pros: Jaw-dropping visuals, variety of locations, great voice acting and storyline, new mechanical beasts to test your skills, land and water enemies, new traversal options, upgrade options, players can easily get lost in the world exploring all the locations, fun and varied side quests.
Cons: None.
A Plague Tale Requiem
(PS5,Xbox Series X,S, PC, Switch)
Rated M for Mature
Pros: Visually stunning game world, location variety, new combat options, ability to control rats opens new gameplay options, immersive story that touches the heart strings.
Cons: None.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
(PC,PS5,PS4,Xbox One, Xbox Series X,S)
Rated M for Mature
Pros: Action packed single player campaign, variety on locations throughout, best multiplayer yet, shooting is solid as ever, crossplay keeps player count high in
multiplayer, tons of challanges and unlocks to keep you busy for a long time.
Cons: Some patches needed to fix bugs.
Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed
(PS4,PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X,S,)
Rated T for Teen
Pros: Playing as Crypto is always fun, graphics have seen some remastering, large maps, variety of weapons and gadgets, great voice work, primary and secondary
missions to keep you busy, saucer lets you destroy all the buildings you like.
Cons: Some jokes and dialog didn’t age well, some character models
didn’t remaster well.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
(Switch)
Rated E for Everyone
Pros: Great cast of characters, revamped combat makes more fluid, amazing soundtrack, five worlds to explore, jokes and puns add to the games charm, each character has unique abilities and weapons, fun puzzle design,
Cons: Loading times.
Kirby and The Forgotten Land
(Switch)
Rated E for Everyone
Pros: Great level design, ability to absord enemy powers opens up possibilites, Giant powerups lets the player turn into a car, variety of
different enemies big and small, tons of side objectives and collectibles, Hidden paths opens each level up for replay value, boss battles are fun and a decent challange, multiplayer options.
Cons: None
Lego Star Wars :The Skywalker Saga
(PC,PS4,PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X,S)
Rated E 10 for Everyone 10+)
Pros: Spanning all 9 Skywalker movies, tons of different abilites, space combat is a blast, variety when it comes to objectives and level design, huge list of characters, powers are a blast, tons of replay value when it comes, So many side missions, collectibles, characters to collect you’ll spend weeks and weeks busy, co op is still fun.
Cons: None
