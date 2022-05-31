Volunteers Julie Warner and Lee Pixley grill up some hamburgers Saturday at a fundraising barbecue for Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre on Main Street. The three-hour event was well attended and raised $5,200 for Pathways.
