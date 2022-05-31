Community in action

This photo was taken by The Penticton Herald on Saturday, May 28, 2022 outside the Pathways office on Main Street, Penticton.

 Herald photo

Volunteers Julie Warner and Lee Pixley grill up some hamburgers Saturday at a fundraising barbecue for Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre on Main Street. The three-hour event was well attended and raised $5,200 for Pathways.