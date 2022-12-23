As we ponder the gift of Christmas, let us think of another Hero of the Faith, Saint Nicholas.
While Santa Claus is known by boys and girls across the world today, the magical character began as a very real Christian bishop in the ancient Roman Empire who was born around 280 in Ptara, modern-day Turkey. His parents died, and he inherited a considerable sum of money but chose to keep none of it and give it all away. He was a devout Christian and, later in life, served as bishop of Myra.
There are many legends of Saint Nicholas. One of the most well-known tells of a father of three daughters who did not have enough money to pay a dowry to their prospective bridegroom. Three times Saint Nicholas secretly entered their house and left money inside, some even say he threw the gold through the window!
It is said that on the third visit, the father stayed awake to find the secret benefactor. He met him and thanked him for his kindness.
Nicholas, embarrassed and not wishing to be known, begged the man to keep his identity secret. “You must thank God alone for providing these gifts in answer to your prayers for deliverance.”
In the 12th century, some French nuns, who were inspired by the legend of the poor father and his daughters, filled stockings with fruit and nuts and left them at the houses of the poor, and this custom soon spread. As the stories of Saint Nicholas changed over the years, what we do know is that, as a person of faith, he gave generously and pointed to Christ - the One who we celebrate this weekend.
It is good to remind ourselves of one of the most well-known verses, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life”
Christian author, J.R.R Tolkien wrote, “Every good story points beyond itself to the greatest Truth of all. By extrapolation, every present a child unwraps at least potentially points to the greatest Gift of all - Jesus.”
I pray that you know love, warmth and the presence of the true gift this Christmas — Emmanuel, God with us.
Merry Christmas.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.