There’s been an exciting and welcome change to Main Street in Oliver — the new location of Black Sage Butcher.
Housed in a heritage storefront, the burgeoning business has provided an anchor to the downtown core along with a spirit of community and a whole lot of deliciousness. The husband-and-wife team of chef Matt Leyes and Ravina Johal moved to the region in 2018 not only to escape the hectic pace of Vancouver, but with the intention of starting a business in Oliver.
They purchased a home in the area and to further invest in their new community decided to try their hand at opening a quality meat shop. (There had not been an independently owned butcher shop in the Oliver-Osoyoos region for more than 20 years.)
They opened their original 900-square-foot space on nearby Station Street in 2019, and the two worked tirelessly to build their business: providing locally sourced and naturally raised beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and pork, free of hormones or antibiotics, sourced as close to home as possible from medium to small farms in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley.
An added bonus was Leyes’s creative chef’s approach to preparing housemade sausages, grill-ready and heat-and-serve meals, and the couple’s exceptional customer service. The Black Sage Butcher proved to be a hit, spurring thoughts of expansion.
Their dreams were realized recently when a 1920s building came up for sale on Main Street, a building with a diverse past including time as a former Overwaitea grocery store. With façade improvements and upgrades, the new Black Sage Butcher opened just a month ago to much fanfare.
People are loving the new space and the fact that Leyes and Johal are investing in Oliver.
Natural light, white subway tiles and shiny new showcases welcome you into the airy store boasting three times the amount of space. This allows them — and their full-time employee and fellow chef Tim Evans — room to move and create tasty treats. And more refrigeration and freezers both back and front of house allows them to increase production for their fan base that ranges from all over the Okanagan to Lower Mainlanders and tourists.
Steak is one of their biggest sellers. From T-bone and ribeye to striploin and tenderloin, and lesser known cuts such as delicious flat iron, chuck steak, Delmonico and Denver, the AAA beef is aged three to six weeks adding flavour and tenderness.
Also find fun cuts such as individual “prime rib pops” (I recently enjoyed their juicy tenderness on the barbecue one evening), double pork loin chops — great for stuffing or brining — rolled pork belly and other roasts, ribs, steaks and chops. And having two chefs — who are also butchers — in the house means cooking tips and recommendations to inspire confidence at the stove or bbq.
A signature meaty standout is the whole boneless and stuffed chicken, a circular vision tied with butcher string, stuffed with seasoned pork sausage. It’s roasted like a regular chicken but sliced like a loaf when served. Link up with their housemade sausages — from the best-selling spinach and feta, to the bacon, caramelized onion and Holy Smoke Stout, a collab with nearby Firehall Brewery.
And the marinated meats in flavours such as Moroccan, honey-garlic, Greek or jerk spices are always ready to fuel last-minute dinner plans. Find also housemade bacon jam, flavoured steak butters and pates, cottage pies and duck confit.
Partnering with other small but mighty independent businesses is important to Black Sage and you’ll find incredible cured meats from Kamloops’s Chop N Block, organic chickens from Covert Farms, and the creation of meal kits that partner with area wineries such as vinAmite.
A top-notch selection of dry goods include spices, pasta and fun snacks such as gourmet flavoured potato chips from Spain, and Louis Pasture pork crisps from Vancouver Island. And don’t forget to pick up some grass-fed butter from Surrey’s Donia Farms — delish!
Long term goals for the business includes a hyper-local product source and select freezer meat packs, but for you, your goal is to take a road trip to Oliver and visit Black Sage Butcher.
They’ll be happy to “meat” you.
Black Sage Butcher, 6234 Main Street, Oliver, website: blacksagebutcher.ca, Closed Sunday and Monday
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.