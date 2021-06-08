Let’s be frank: The hot dog, that cookout classic and iconic staple of ballparks and convenience stores, was in need of a makeover.
After all, tacos have been having their heyday, and we've seen burgers reinvented and elevated, all while competing for your well-earned fast casual/fast food dollar.
Taking up the cause to transform the humble tube steak are Campbell Kearns and Tahnee Adams of The Wienery Food Truck.
For the past four years, the dynamic duo has wheeled their truck into events and wineries in the South Okanagan, showcasing a sizzling flavour-packed sausage-on-a-bun menu using quality ingredients.
Their success – one wiener at a time – has led to a bricks and mortar location at Barefoot Beach Resort at Skaha Lake, just in time for summer. Welcome to The Wienery Backyard Bistro and Rooftop Patio.
Kearns, a trained chef, moved to the region five years ago after a culinary nomad existence: running his own Vancouver Island business as a private chef, and cooking at a Haidi Gwaii fishing resort before landing in Oliver, determined to settle down. At the same time he met Adams, his life partner, and started a family. They refurbished a vintage trailer, turning it into a mobile kitchen, and began their journey.
Despite the crazy setbacks of the pandemic, their business took off financially last year, and with that, plans for expansion were in the works.
When the property at the resort came available, the two set to work renovating and freshening it up. The food truck, parked at the back of the expansive property, will be wheeled out only for private functions now.
The menu offers a choice of six signature wieners, made with 100% organic B.C. beef from Two Rivers Meats that’s free from anti-biotics and hormones. The all-beef dog is dense and meaty with just the right amount of fat to keep it from drying out.
There are many ways to approach cooking a wiener – boiling, frying, grilling – but at The Wienery, each five-ounce dog is steamed then finished on the charbroiler for added flavour. They are then laid to rest in a lightly toasted brioche bun before the anointing of delicious accompaniments.
One of their top items is the Hound Dog – a nod to Elvis Presley – that sees creamy peanut butter, bacon, dill pickles and crispy onions co-mingling with a spicy aioli, providing a nice a balance of flavours and textures.
Another best-seller is the Zeus, with a Mediterranean twist of cucumber, tomatoes, salsa fresca, seasonal greens, olive tapenade, feta cheese, garlic and basil aioli, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
And the Farmhand Frank reaches peak dude-food status with the addition of pulled pork, house slaw, pickled onions, BBQ sauce and bacon bits – cue the extra napkins!
Diners can also build their own top-notch dogs with a choice of condiments and toppings, all wrapped up to go or to stay. Find also a kids combo meal, gluten-free options, and add-ons including fries and salad. (Greens and other seasonal produce come from Plot Twist Farms in Naramata.)
Carnivores aside, Kearns and Adams are also committed to offering delicious plant-based dishes including their best seller, the Carrot Dog, a hefty herb-marinated carrot, grilled and tucked into a brioche bun with vegan cheese, hot peppers, pickled onions, vegan spicy mayo and creamy vegan cheese. There’s also a crazy-good poutine with vegan queso, pico, avocado, lime crema and house pickled vegetables.
Moving forward, The Wienery will expand their hours and menu with snack and share boards, both meaty and vegan, and more beach food such as deep-fried pickles, corn dogs, and dirty fries with pulled pork and bacon.
And for your own cookout plans, their pantry offers a well-chosen selection of frozen Two Rivers meats, Okanagan-made condiments, cold drinks, and sweet treats from Okanagan Ice Pops. As well, find Wienery merch from caps to T-shirts to deck yourself out.
Taking the dog from hot to haute has never been so delicious.
The Wienery is currently open Thursday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Check them out at www.thewienery.ca.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable adventure.