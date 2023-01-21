I love to watch the marathon at the Olympics, and I have also spent many weeks in the beautiful country of Tanzania, so I enjoy the story of one of Tanzania’s heroes.
It was October 20, 1968. The Olympics in Mexico City. Twilight filled the stadium, and the floodlights began to shine as the closing ceremonies ended. Then the broadcaster asked people to stay for a moment. Flashing lights made their way toward the bewildered crowd. Everyone waited to see the last minute.
The public telecaster introduced the last marathoner who would be making his way into the arena and around the track to the finish line.
Confusion was evident among the masses. The last marathoner had come in hours ago, and the medals had been handed out.
What had taken this man so long? The runner made his way out of the tunnel and onto the track, and his appearance told the story.
John Stephen Akhwari from Tanzania, covered with blood with his leg wrapped, staggered into a roar of thousands of people. He had taken a dreadful fall, thumped his head, damaged his knee, and suffered a trampling before he could get back on his feet. And there he was, more than 25 miles later, hobbling his way to the finish line.
The crowd’s reaction was tremendous as they supported Akhwari through the last few yards of his race with resounding applause that far surpassed the one given the man who, hours earlier, had come in first.
When Akhwari crossed the finish line, he collapsed into the arms of the medical personnel, who immediately whisked him off to the hospital.
The next day, Akhwari appeared before sports journalists to field their questions about his extraordinary feat.
The first question was the one any of us would have asked, “Why, after sustaining the kinds of injuries you did, would you ever get up and proceed to the finish line when there was no way you could possibly place in the race?”
John Stephen Akhwari said this: “My country did not send me over 11,000 kilometres to start a race. They sent me over 11,000 kilometres to … finish one!”
Perseverance is something we are all called to as people of faith, and it is something we need in today’s bumpy days. It takes determination to stay on track with our faith and to finish the race that counts for eternity.
As the writer of the book of Hebrews says in chapter 12, verses 1 and 2: “As for us, we have this large crowd of witnesses around us. So then, let us rid ourselves of everything that gets in the way, and of the sin which holds on to us so tightly, and let us run with determination the race that lies before us. Let us keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, on whom our faith depends from beginning to end.”
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.