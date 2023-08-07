So, I am calmly sitting on the couch today watching the news. My weekend is ready and fun things are planned.
And, of course, I can’t wait for awesome music offered at the parks and the thought of being surrounded by some great food no matter if I live in the north end of Penticton or the south. My problem is I want to do everything, and I hope I can fit it all in. And that includes fireworks to really make the weekend a success.
And best of all, free bus service.
I always have my dog with me. As a service dog, I have come to expect it and feel comfortable. The noise, the people, activities and food everywhere do not affect my dog. Even during the fireworks, she sits calmly and waits. My old service dog loved to sit quietly and watch the fireworks bursting above us. Pearl tolerates it and knows it
happens only occasionally.
But then I see on the news about a blind woman who can’t seem to get the bus driver to let her on the bus because of her dog. Now I am sitting on the edge of my seat in confusion of why would a bus driver do that?
And then I hear the magic words, “Your dog is not B.C. certified!” Oh how I cringe. This has come up at various times in our lives and it is a show stopper. But why? Why is this statement said only occasionally? Why is it an adamant and firm stance by the one who delivers it?
Questions, I always get questions from businesses about dogs and it is a difficult one for all of us. They ask me, “What do you think?”
Well I think that when it comes to a guide dog, they are always allowed. If they are acting inappropriately for a guide dog, all guide dogs are marked and there should be an indication for the business of who the trainer is. The unruly guide dog may need a refresher course.
Not unheard of.
But if the dog has done nothing, is acting appropriately and is causing no problem then there should not be denial just because someone has decided a dog must be B.C. certified.
I always ask. What about tourists, visitors and of course blind people? Now there are those that are blatantly bringing a dog that is not publicly safe or even performing a medical need. That is the definition of a non-service dog.
I came across one woman who has a service dog that is not publicly safe yet she is walking around with the dog in a service dog vest, pulls out her doctor’s letter, which by the way is not certifying the dog, but verifying the person needs a service dog medically. She demands to be accepted.
But a business can stop the person and ask them to show doctor’s verification of medical need. But then for the business to be assured the dog is trained and safe, reach out to their head, tempt the dog, pet it. If it tries to nip you it’s not publicly safe. See if the dog is sitting properly or is it wandering around while you speak to the owner. These things can help you make a choice. If you feel a dog is not publicly safe and respectful, then deny the dog, not the person.
But please, don’t deny on the grounds of no B.C. certification, but set a policy. If a dog is acting inappropriately on a bus, bothering products on a shelf, obstructing customers, the dog probably is not a service dog.
Or maybe, just sometimes, like the rest of us, it’s having a bad hair day. And by the way, a dirty dog, wet dog or stinky dog can be denied access.
But for the blind person with a service dog in tow, please smile and say may I help you?
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com