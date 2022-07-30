I remember hearing an enthusiastic speaker declare that he believed in the wonders of
running; he believed in getting up early, eating a bowl of high-fibre muesli, putting on his runners, hitting the dark asphalt and battling the elements, followed by a quick 50 push-ups and an exhilarating ice-cold shower.
He finally declaring, “I believe in it, but I never do it.”
Punchline delivered, it hit the crowd, and the laughter and groans filled the hall. One could describe that as a Dad joke designed to warm up the crowd. I am struck by the truth that believing in something, talking about it, and yet not practising it is a danger that all people of faith face, words and actions don’t compare.
However, I have found an interesting parallel between running and faith.
I discovered running in my late 20s. As an avid countryside walker, I found that exploring the hundreds of English trails wasn’t moving fast enough, so I started jogging them. As my fitness increased slowly, my body
transformed...very slowly. I started reading about trail running, buying running magazines, reading books on the subject and reading about all kinds of expensive gear.
The reading went along with the practice of running; I felt
connected with the global running community; the stories inspired me and even as the magazine articles began to recycle themselves, I did not mind.
Until I injured my knee. The pain, the disappointment, three months off running and depressing visits to the physiotherapist, I noticed that I ceased reading my inspiring magazines, even though my books on the subject were scattered all over the house. Why?
We could call my reading participative reading — reading and doing. It meant that I read every word on the page as an extension, deepening, correction, or affirmation of something that I was a part of, that I was living out daily; it was my rhythm. I was reading about running, not principally to find out something, not to learn something. Running is relatively straightforward; you put one foot simply in front of the other. But I read for companionship, validation, and confirmation of the running experience.
I see this with many hobbies and activities. The parallel with reading Scripture appears to be the same: if I am not participating in the authenticity — the
genuineness of faith, of creation, the story of salvation, and seeking to live in a right way, in all the realities expressed in the Bible, I am almost certainly not going to be very much interested in reading about it. Spiritual reading is not all about an inward experience; it is about living it outwardly and serving the world we live in.
God has set a path before us; let us keep one foot in front of the other, allowing his word to light your way. As the Psalmist, David, wrote, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”
—Psalm 119:105
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.