Kelowna-based cannabis producer THC BioMed has recalled hundreds of THC Kiss strawberry gummies sold in Saskatchewan due to mould.
Health Canada posted the Consumer Product Recall on its website.
“The affected product may contain mould,” says Health Canada.
“In certain individuals, exposure may result in allergic symptom such as sneezing, coughing, wheezing, runny nose or nasal congestion, and watery or itchy eyes.”
Consumers are advised to not use the recalled products.
A total of 1,263 products in lot No. 2498 were affected. They were sold from December 2020 to February 2021.
THC BioMed has so far received four complaints over the lot, none of which involved an adverse reaction.
“Consumers should immediately stop using this product and return unopened product to the retailer where the product was purchased.
“Open product should be discarded securely, and out of reach of children and young persons,” says Health Canada.