For some reason people think service dogs don’t have a good life. They feel sorry for them because the dogs are working all of the time. When it comes to medical alert and helping their owner with medical disabilities dogs are constantly paying attention to their owner.
But that doesn’t mean they never get to just be a dog and play. Dogs love being needed and they love working. It is what makes them feel good. If it weren’t for their presence, things just would not be the same. Happiness and a feeling of peace is paramount to what a service dog delivers to peoples lives.
For Pearl, she does many things to make the day go just right. The most endearing part of Pearl’s day is making Vera smile. Pearl has been in Vera's place of business as a service dog, and because of that, she is really not allowed to socialize or interact with those around her. But Vera and Pearl have a friendship that is very much a part of their days.
It’s important to Vera, and Pearl. That means when I go to The Prague, and sit outside on the lawn soaking in the view and feel the breeze while watching boats going in and out of the marina, Pearl may be working for me but she does not have her service vest on. This means that if she would like, she may socialize.
Her choice of socializing is to visit Vera working hard to make sure we have a great cup of coffee and some munches which vary depending on the day. After we are finished and we are leaving, the door opens and Pearl and Vera meet up to say hello to each other. I am not sure who loves the mutual greetings more, Vera or Pearl. All I know is Pearl has a good day because of it.
Sometimes we meet up with Jo and Roy. If we see them having coffee in the sunshine, Pearl will give me a look for permission to go over to them and get a scratch and a hug from both of them. Pearl’s actions, when she sees them, are about as close to an all over smile as any dog could get.
During our coffee time, there is a sweet heeler who is visiting with her grandmother from New Zealand. Now heelers are not always a playful and socializing dog with other dogs, but for some sweet reason, a heeler seems to desire to approach a heeler, acknowledge they are both heelers, obviously the best dogs ever, then they part ways and come lay back down at their owners feet. There is not much interaction or play between them.
They are confirming with each other that two of the best dogs in the world have met and can now relax and wait for their owners to ask them to do something.
A dog doesn’t need to see everything, smell everything and touch it all to be happy on an outing but they do need to know, well, that they are needed and appreciated for being there. So when you expect something from them, you have made their day. When you show them how much you appreciate them, like Vera and Pearl, it just makes their day a little bit brighter.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer