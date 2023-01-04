With rising food costs, the sale flyers have never looked more interesting. After a few (less) holiday indulgences,
I’m currently making the most from the least. With a minimalist sensibility, I’m here to share a few tips and strategies for a frugal — and delicious — approach to meal-making.
Hopefully, you’ve saved leftovers from the holidays, whatever protein or vegetables you decided on. Those little tidbits, squirreled away in containers or ziplock bags in the freezer are your best friends. Think savory pies, soups, curry, stew, risotto, hash or the best sandwich in the world.
Cauliflower, with prices at an all-time high, is currently on hiatus in my kitchen. Green cabbage, on the other hand, holding steady as a bargain vegetable, is my trusted culinary companion. Thinly sliced or grated cabbage makes a health-giving, crunchy, fiber-licous coleslaw, and can be taken in new flavour directions with salad dressings.
Then there’s sauerkraut. And cabbage rolls — which can be made with all sorts of grains, not just rice. Try barley, buckwheat grouts or wheat berries. You can also use Swiss chard leaves for rolling, but be aware that they take less time to cook than cabbage.
Cabbage becomes tender and silky the longer it’s cooked. Braised on the top of the stove with a bit of stock, it's delicious added to pasta.
And a tip about cooking pasta: don’t throw out that pasta water. That liquid gold is integral in finishing or thinning down any pasta sauce, adding a bit of salty richness. It makes a lovely emulsion with butter or olive oil.
There’s nothing like fresh herbs, but dried are equally delicious. To obtain maximum flavours, dry roast or fry herbs and spices first to release their wonderful aromas and essential oils.
There is no shame in perusing the discounted section in grocery stores for past-its-prime produce. It's not just a penny saver, but a way to stretch your creativity and spontaneity.
Sweet peppers, for example, trimmed of any bruises or soft spots, can be roasted to concentrate their flavours, then added to stews, chowders or braises, or even cheese and charcuterie boards, lightly tossed in olive oil and sea salt.
Bananas, bagged up, aren’t just for banana bread.
Add them to smoothies as a thickener, or peel and freeze them for later use, including said banana bread. Mushrooms are great roasted whole. Any citrus fruits can be juiced and frozen for later, added to smoothies, or for cocktails, or anywhere a citrus hit is needed. You might also encounter something you’re not familiar with.
Be brave. For example, fennel bulbs, with their delicate anise flavour, are lovely shaved into a salad or braised in large pieces with a bit of stock. You might also see the gnarly-looking celery root.
Peeled and cooked, its flavour is earthy and very celery-like. It’s wonderful as a puree, like mashed potatoes, or used in a soup with regular celery and a bit of cream. It’s also great in salads, or in a slaw with some toasted walnuts. Don’t be afraid to experiment.
Luckily, bags of potatoes and onions are still relatively inexpensive, and they provide immeasurable mealtime potential. Slowly caramelized, onions can be worked into a tart, a sandwich or the classic French onion soup. And potatoes aren’t just for fries. Scalloped potatoes can easily be made low-cal — and low budget — by adding in some thinly sliced onions, caramelized or not, and a bit of stock, then baked with whatever leftover cheese you have on hand, topped with bread crumbs.
Any leftover bread can be made into crumbs, croutons, either cubed or sliced and used as a topping for soup. And bread pudding, especially a savoury version, makes a hearty meal. Add in any leftover vegetables — roasted squash is especially tasty, any leftover cheeses, and rebrand it as a strata or vegetable casserole.
Many deli sections will sell off cheese and meat ends, pieces that are too small to cut into slices. Anything smoked can be added to a hearty soup or stew with lentils, beans or other pulses. And if you don’t have stock to add to a soup, water is just fine.
If you like to make your own stock — and it’s not that hard to do — look for chicken bones, sold frozen or fresh. First, your kitchen will smell terrific as you simmer bones with vegetable trim and herb ends, those bits you’ve saved in the freezer for later use. Once you strain the stock, there is often quite a bit of meat left on the bones. If my husband doesn’t get to it first, I pick all the meat off and add to a soup. Vegetable stock is also easy. All those scraps such as onion ends, carrot peels and celery tops should be saved along with any leftover herbs, parsley ends, etc. Add them to your stockpot with water and simmer over medium heat for about an hour. Cool. Strain. Use stock to braise other ingredients or to cook rice in — delicious!
When buying chicken pieces, I often buy whole chicken breasts and remove the tender, or tenderloin, that long narrow piece that’s loosely attached to the underside of the breast. I freeze those for a meal down the road, thus, making my dollar stretch even further. And many times, I’ll debone chicken thighs and use those bones for stock.
So go forth. Look for bargains and be a frugal gourmet.
With fork and pen in hand, and a taste for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.