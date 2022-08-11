This article was published in The Herald on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have held steady across both Interior Health and the province during the past two weeks.
In the IH region, 59 people are now being treated in hospital, compared to 56 two weeks ago. But the number of COVID patients who require intensive care has risen from zero on July 22 to five currently.
Across B.C., 410 people with COVID-19 are in hospital, compared to 406 such patients two weeks ago. On the provincial level too, the number of patients requiring intensive care has risen from 30 to 38.
Twenty-eight more deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in B.C., making the total 3,940 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. A total of 560 deaths have been recorded in Interior Health, a number that is equivalent to the region’s share of the provincial population.