In the last few years, Xbox has been buying up studios like Bethesda and Activision just to name a few.
Sony just announced it has purchased Bungie Studios. Now before everyone jumps in and says “oh, Halo is coming to Playstation.”
The answer is no. Microsoft, not Bungie, owns the rights to Halo.
Sony does get the rights to the Destiny series, future titles and other titles.
Destiny is a huge game with massive fans on both Sony and Microsoft consoles. The good thing for fans is that Sony and Bungie both stated that future Destiny games will be on all the consoles the game currently is on. So no need to fear missing out if you only have a Xbox console.
Since Microsoft announced it will be purchasing Activision, many Playstation players were worried that future Call of Duty and other titles would just be on the Xbox ecosystem.
Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, confirmed future Call of Duty games will be on PlayStation consoles even after the current contract ends.
What future purchases will be made by either console maker is still up in the air. Many gamers want Konami to be purchased so players can finally get another Silent Hill and other Konami titles.
Google Stadia has shut down its game development studio. The short-lived studio only worked on one game and was dissolved. Another nail in the Stadia coffin is that Stadia is looking at selling the service and is shopping around for buyers.
Stadia was a cool idea but not having ownership of a game that you purchased if the service goes down was always going to be a major issue.
The latest patch for Dying Light 2 will be dropping soon, which should fix most of the issues people are having with bugs and co-op issues. Look for my final thoughts next week.
