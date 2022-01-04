With the majority of the celebrations behind us, I’ve been sorting through the leftovers in my fridge and pantry because who wants to spend any time frolicking outside in this bitter weather?
Leftovers, they’re not just something to eat cold from the fridge, present a challenge to create something new and nourishing.
Roasted veg and potatoes, for example, don’t look that appealing abandoned and congealed in the refrigerator, but they work magic pureed into a soup. And soup is one of my go-tos right now.
Start by sauteing a bit of onion and celery, add your roasted leftover vegetable, some stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes or so. Blend to a luscious puree. I like to use a stick blender for ease. You can even become more minimalist by first heating up your leftovers in stock, then puree. Consider adding any leftover grains, pulses or beans, leaving them whole for textural interest.
Roasting ingredients provides a transformative depth of flavour to soups. I recently roasted three ingredients: parsnips (the ones I hadn’t used on Christmas Day), two whole bulbs of garlic and chunky slices of onion.
Once tender and caramelized, the ingredients were pureed with veggie stock, and the addition of blue cheese that I had leftover from a charcuterie board. The result was deeply flavoured and delicately sweet, and made a wonderful lunch with thick slices of sourdough.
This is simplicity at its best with big, bold results that suggest you’ve been slaving over a hot stove for hours.
One of the ways I’ve dealt with the stress of living through the pandemic is to cook — not to mention eating far too much — but also buying cook books.
I’ve always had a collection, which is now, I admit, getting out of hand — with a teetering tower stashed behind a living room armchair. I regularly scour the cookbook sections of thrift stores, and they have not disappointed.
The writing, recipes and photography have provided me with great comfort, and often, incentive to try a new dish.
One such dish that fell into my current mood of using up leftovers was panade, a kind of baked/soupy casserole. Cubes of stale leftover sourdough, sautéed onion and garlic, along with shredded, par-cooked bits of green and Savoy cabbage, are all tossed together with olive oil, salt and pepper. The ingredients are then neatly pressed into a buttered casserole or gratin dish with hot vegetable or chicken stock to cover, and baked until golden brown and bubbling — delicious!
There are many versions out there, including the one I used from the book, “Hugh’s Three Good Things...on a Plate” by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, a book whose premise is to use only three ingredients in creative ways, with lots of suggestions for substitutions and add-ons.
As I write this, another recipe from the book is coming into play for lunch, using leftover roast ham with boiled potatoes and a boatload of fresh parsley. The resulting salad gets tossed in a mustardy dressing with lots of freshly ground black pepper. I can’t wait.
While cooking, my usual afternoon tea break has been changed out for something a bit more restorative in the form of Indian chai. It’s not a dramatic new year’s resolution, just a change of pace.
My recipe developed from several I’ve tinkered with over the decades. It's dead easy and fills your house with wonderful aromas of ginger, cloves, and cardamom, and has a good-for-you premise, plus a kick of caffeine.
I realize there are several ready-made versions out there, but making your own allows you to control the amount of sugar you add. Interestingly, I can’t locate any leftover sugary treats in this household. And that’s just as well!
—-
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, a writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.
--
Fuel-Up Chai
Serves Two
6 whole cloves
8 whole green cardamom pods, cracked open
8 whole black peppercorns
1 stick of cinnamon, broken up
2 slices of ginger root (thin)
1 tea bag (or 1 tsp loose black tea)
1 cup milk, or unsweetened alt milk
Honey to taste
Add spices to 2 ½ cups of water. Bring to the boil and turn down to medium, partially covered and let boil for 20 minutes. Add tea and continue on medium bowl for five minutes. Remove cover and add milk. Turn up the heat and when the mixture just about comes to the boil again, remove immediately from heat, and strain into two mugs. Add honey to taste.
—Shelora Sheldan