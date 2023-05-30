Barb Morrison, a veteran of the Second World War (Air Force) was one of 12 vets to receive a Quilt of Valour from Jim Thomson, left and Keith Davis who reside in the Edmonton area. Quilts are handmade and donated by individuals across Canada. Other vets who received quilts during the ceremony at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40 were: Richard Sherman, John Lisluk, Greg Crawford, Fred Atkinson, Harry Atkinson, Dan Coyle, Al McNeal, Jack Williams, Phil Lawrence, Will Piluke and Ed Folk.
