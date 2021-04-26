Planning is well underway for what organizers hope will be a fun, informative and enjoyable week of activities to celebrate and entertain area seniors for Seniors Week in B.C..
The Penticton Seniors Community Action Committee, a partnership of local seniors’ agencies, along with the City of Penticton and other community partners, is planning a pandemic-style week of activities from Sunday, May 30 through Saturday, June 5.
Seniors Week is a B.C. government designated week to salute the province’s millions of seniors.
“We are very pleased to be back at the planning table to put together a program of music, bingo combined with music, topical presentations about online security, City of Penticton recreation opportunities and safety information as well as an excellent evening of information on pain,” said Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society and a champion of the first celebration of Seniors Week in Penticton.
Planning is also underway for events on frauds and scams, a fun session of laughter yoga, Alzheimer’s prevention, arts and crafts with Alice, a drive-through lunch and a wind-up picnic in the park.
“We are so happy to be working with the City of Penticton and so many community partners who have agreed to adapt their offerings for us to ensure the safety of participants,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
Many of the sessions will be offered online via the Zoom platform while others events will be held outdoors or at specific times in approved spaces such as the recreation centre.
Local seniors’ agencies staged the first Penticton Seniors Week in 2019 with over 40 events and more than 1,000 participants. The celebration was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
A full program of Seniors Week events events will be released next month.