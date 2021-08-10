In one of the Chicken soup for the soul books entitled “Find your happiness,” Marsha Jordon wrote: “In 1998, my connective tissue disease attacked my eyes. For several weeks, I could see nothing but white fog. Even after my vision was restored, I couldn’t return to work. Because of scarred corneas, I would forever view the world as if looking through a dirty window. Distinguishing details was difficult. I found myself unable to enjoy hobbies, without a worthwhile job, and sinking into depression. Sitting alone at home all day, I felt useless. My self-esteem plummeted as I was thrown into the world of disability.”
Well to ease her situation, she decided to join what turned out to be a friendship group. There she met a woman who told her that her grandson had a brain tumour that couldn’t be operated on. It turned out that he was the same age as my own grandson who was recovering from severe burns. So I could certainly relate to how the woman I had just met was feeling.
As Marsha wrote, “I understood how helpless you feel when a child you love is suffering and you can’t take his pain away.”
She also met another woman who had a sick child. That mother was looking for someone who would help her, and she said, “I feel like running into the street screaming, ‘My child is sick! Won’t somebody do something’?
Because of her comment, Marsha said, “At that moment, I decided to be that somebody. I couldn’t do a lot, but I could do something. Because I understood pain, fear, frustration, and isolation, I could relate to families affected by illness.’ She also was retired and had the time to make a difference — and she did make a difference.
She sent cards and small gifts to children. She phoned or emailed parents with words of encouragement. She established a monthly Newsletter for families of the sick children. She created a website mainly containing stories about children who needed to be cheered up, and this was a helpful resource for families.
Marsha wrote, “My disability, which had seemed at first to be an ending, became an asset leading to an exciting new beginning. The temporary pause, as my life train switched tracks, propelled me into a new passion and purpose.”
She was not expecting it when she was told by some parents that her efforts were having a great impact on them and their families; that “moms were grateful that their kids now had more to look forward to than needles, pain, and hospitals.
In almost twelve years, hundreds of children were added to her website as a nonprofit charity. Called “Hugs and Hope”, “…it has one simple goal: to put a little more joy into the lives of sick kids and their families.”
Marsha ended her story by writing: “When the Hugs and Hope Club began, I was helping one little boy named Michael. Now hundreds hurting families are part of the circle of love. I want them to learn, as I did, that no one has to face struggles alone. I’ve discovered that joy and hope are sticky — like peanut butter. When you spread them around, you’re bound to get some on yourself.”
Harvie Barker is a Penticton resident who writes inspirational columns. He has been a long-time supporter of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre with proceeds from his "A Good Word in Season" books being donated to the charity.