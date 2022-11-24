Two residents of Village by the Station in Penticton celebrated their 103rd birthdays this month.
Elma Oster was first to reach the milestone on Nov. 8, followed by Dorothy Nicholson on Nov. 13.
Oster was born in Kincaid, Sask., and grew up on a grain farm. She was the eldest of seven brothers and sisters. She later moved to Ottawa to work at the naval headquarters, where she met her husband.
They had three children and moved to Penticton in 1944. Elma worked at Eaton’s order office, the Cannery packinghouse and a local restaurant.
She remains active, enjoying newspapers, country music, playing bingo and other games, and spending time with her friends and family.
And her advice to others interested in matching her longevity?
“Clean living is the way to go. No drinking, no smoking,” she said.
Nicholson was born in Kindersley, Sask., and later moved to Vancouver to work as a bookkeeper.
She moved to Penticton with her husband and two children in 1955 and became known for her involvement in the hockey community.
Her advice for a long life is also simple: “It is important to have a lot of dear friends – to be loving and caring.”
Village by the Station is one of 29 care homes in western Canada operated by non-profit Good Samaritan Canada.