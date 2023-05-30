Local dialysis nurses and patients are teaming up to raise funds for the 2023 Penticton Kidney Walk celebrating its 15th anniversary and back in-person, Sunday morning.
“We see kidney patients three times a week for their dialysis treatments, so we become close, like a family,” said Nephron Ninjas captain Laura Dicer. Dialysis is a choice between life and death, and for patients, their lives revolve around these life-saving treatments including planning how to manage their treatments while on holidays.”
Funds raised through the Kidney Walk support families in our community with vital programs and services, such as information and resources to help them live well with kidney disease, short-term financial assistance for expenses that are not covered, and research to provide hope for a better tomorrow.
The public is invited to participate on Sunday, June 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Gyro Park Bandshell in Penticton for registration with coffee, and cake generously provided by Starbucks and IGA, plus a welcome from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, who will share his story of living with kidney disease and transplantation.
A 2.5km walk along the waterfront from the bandshell to the S.S. Sicamous and back will follow. For more information, visit: kidneywalk.ca, For more specific information on the local walk, contact volunteer lead Vivian Short at: vi.short@hotmail.com or 250-486-1963.