OVERVIEW: Dig out numbers and contacts you had before to see if there is any mutual interest personally or in business. Correct what went wrong if that was an issue.
Relations need improvement on the home front or globally; maintain confidences.
Many are weary and need a recharge on all levels.
Information comes forward that could bring about a change of position for those who are past their best before date. This could affect income as well so work out a plan.
Keep your dignity with the changing of the guard. Being a sore loser is not how you will want to be remembered.
The new moon is in Scorpio so emotions will be a bit more intense.
ARIES: If your demands can’t be met you may have to look at alternate positions. Check it out.
TAURUS: Handle drama the best way you can near or far. Others two cents does not help.
GEMINI: Rug pulling behind the scenes just ends up with new rules to the game. Change it.
CANCER: Decisions regarding locations are inevitable. Others seem to have more influence.
LEO: Status could change suddenly.
Be prepared to wing it where necessary. It should work.
VIRGO: Timing is not the best to push circumstances that are uncertain. Compare schedules.
LIBRA: Plan surprises but be prepared for a reaction you may not have expected to get.
SCORPIO: Use all your people skills to move things in a positive direction to gain.
SAGITTARIUS: Handle the unusual or unexpected. There could be a layer of confidentiality.
CAPRICORN: Income and security increases. Unusual conditions may apply to end results.
AQUARIUS: Travel plans could have some expenses covered for you. Negotiate details.
PISCES: Power people have your back or an interest in what you are planning for them
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.
Her column appears each Saturday.
Email: heather_zais@telus.net.