SOWINS team members are collecting items to sponsor families in need. If you want to find out more about Share the Spirit of Giving, contact Marni Adams at fundraising@sowins.com or 250-488-1268.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vees goalies make biggest save yet
- Short-lived winter shelter already closed
- BC Corrections responds to Penticton motion
- Tony Van’t Geloof developed more than 1,000 units
- 6-pet limit established in Penticton
- Heartless thieves break into the Summerland Legion
- Letters to the Editor: Saturday, November 12, 2022
- Complete list of Remembrance Day events in the region
- Report releases details on backcountry helicopter crash
- Major road project stalled for winter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.