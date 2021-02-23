As people have spent more time at home in the past year, the creative juices have been flowing.
News reports indicate hardware and home-improvement stores as well as craft and hobby stores have all seen an upswing in sales.
For local crafters, the Penticton & District Community Arts Council has great ideas for creative projects and offers a limited number of kits available through the Seniors Wellness Society office.
Kits are available to create gratitude jars, a project you can create at home by decorating a jar or large can to hold your messages of gratefulness.
Every time you think of something you are grateful for, write it down on a slip of paper and place it in the jar.
When you’re having a down day, pull a message or two out of the jar to remind yourself of things you are grateful for.
Adult colouring has become popular in recent years and has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety while training your brain to focus. This mindset helps with emotional and mental-health issues and replaces negative thoughts with positive ones.
Local artist Joy Syskakis has donated her lovely Okanagan colouring books for adults to enjoy. Supplies are limited.
There is no charge for the art kits. Call the Seniors Wellness office 250-487-7455 if you would like a volunteer to drop off a colouring book or the makings of a gratitude jar.
The Penticton & District Community Arts Council also encourages folks who like to create to join the Artsy Aging with Alice Facebook page to share arts and crafts projects.
Go to Facebook and search for the group’s name to join the page.
Additional art projects are available on the Penticton & District Community Arts Council webpage at www.pentictonartscouncil.com/