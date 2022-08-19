They could be referred to as charity or fund-raising stamps, but stamp collectors call them “semi-postal” stamps. They carry two values on them — the first that pays the postage and the second that goes to a designated charity.
The Scott Catalogue of Stamps gives these a number preceded by a B and lists them after regular postage stamps, so we call them “Back of the Book” stamps, along with such stamp varieties as airmail, postage due and official stamps.
Some countries rarely or never use semi-postal stamps, while others produce them frequently. Belgium, Netherlands and Switzerland, for example, have printed these regularly since the early 1900s, so that there are about 1,000 B- stamps to collect from each country.
New Zealand started a yearly semi-postal program in 1929 and refers to them as “Health Stamps”, as they are used to fund Children’s Health Camps. In general semi- postal stamps make pleasant collectibles, as they are usually child friendly with subjects such as flowers, birds, Royals, pets, or children playing. However they are not always benign.
Wartime semi-postal issues of France depict mourning widows and orphans and devastated cities. Germany’s aggressive Second World War stamps show Stukas, paratroops, submarines and grenade-throwing SS troops in action. Austria pictures sad prisoners of war behind barbed wire. These semi-postal stamps show more sadness and drama than many regular postage stamps.
Canada was more of a latecomer in the use of semi-postal stamps, only beginning in 1974. Stamps B1 to B12 had a surcharge to help pay for the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. Are they paid off yet?
Stamp B13 funded Literacy in 1996, and B14 to B18 supported Mental Health. Then from 2012 until last year, an annual stamp (B19 to B31) has been produced to fund the newly created Canada Post Community Foundation. The Foundation gives out grants every year to support children and youth (up to age 21). More than $11 million has so far been granted to support about 1,000 projects across Canada.
July 7th of this year marked something new — the first time that Canada has produced a semi-postal stamp to support another country, in the way of humanitarian assistance. Canada and Ukraine share a strong bond. Many Ukrainians have immigrated here since the 1890’s; almost 4% of Canadians now have some family roots in Ukraine.
As well, Canada was the first Western country to recognize the independence of Ukraine in 1991. So it should not be surprising that Canada has produced a fund-raising stamp to support people affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The stamp pictures a radiant sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, now recognized as a symbol of peace and unity. The stamp is inscribed simply “HELP FOR UKRAINE” in English and French. Each stamp costs the domestic rate plus a ten cent donation. Funds raised will be distributed by the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to those needing urgent assistance.
It’s a very attractive stamp — 500,000 of them have been produced. If you need stamps anyways, why not buy some of these at your local postal outlet? Let’s see if they can sell out quickly!
Postage Paid is a column by members of the Penticton Stamp Club. For information on the club, contact Harv Baessler by email: eturner7@telus.net or phone at: 250-492-4301