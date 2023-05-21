Have you ever wondered why you feel so much better when you spend time in nature?
I always feel better after a long walk, sitting by a brook, or on a hillside.
Hiking is one of my favourite hobbies, and I’m planning a 300 km hike across Northern England this summer. You will undoubtedly read an article or two about that adventure across mountains and moors.
As we enjoy the long weekend, many of my congregation and friends across the Okanagan have been eagerly preparing to embark on their camping adventures.
Pitching tents across the scenic landscapes of British Columbia, the weather forecast looks fantastic if the smoke keeps away. Places of worship will be emptier, and I have learnt to expect lower attendance and be thankful for it; people need the break.
Life is full of hustle, hassle, and the constant background buzz of the modern world. These little adventures provide a remarkable opportunity to experience the glory of God’s creation, find rest for our souls, and deepen connections with others.
Nature offers a cathedral for our souls. We can escape the disturbance and demands of our daily lives, allowing God’s creation to whisper peace in our inner world.
Research has a lot to say about the excellent benefits of being outdoors. Being in nature reduces stress, promotes relaxation, decreases anxiety and depression, and improves overall mental well-being. It allows the brain to recover from mental fatigue, which we all need.
Spending time near water is particularly life-giving; nature has been linked to helping our cognitive functions and strengthening our immune system, boosting our moods, lowering blood pressure, and, yes, just making us much happier.
It does not stop there.
Nature improves our sleep, and the power of natural light prepares us for bedtime, setting our body’s invisible internal clock so we relax and fall asleep much easier; that explains why you are so sleepy at the end of the day sitting by the lake. In our technology-driven world, constant exposure to screens leads to attentional fatigue.
Nature provides a moment to allow our minds to recharge and rest.
King David understood the blessing of nature as he witnessed the handiwork of God. Psalm 19:1 says, “The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.”
This process is called “soft fascination,” an idea psychologists Rachel and Stephen Kaplan proposed. Soft fascination engages our attention gently and effortlessly, allowing our minds to relax and recover.
It is called restoration theory, which suggests that spending time in nature can help replenish and alleviate mental fatigue. However, the old King James Bible may have beaten the Kaplans with this well-known verse from Psalm 23, “He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul”.
Have a great weekend.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.