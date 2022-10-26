There’s something about a brisk walk on a crisp fall day that makes a person hungry. Some are satisfied with a bowl of soup or hot chocolate while others crave a burger and a beer.
With Penticton Beer Week and Oktoberfest celebrations winding down, sausages — and in particular bratwurst, or ‘brats’ — have been the go-to solution for many. There are a lot of sausage-shaped options to cure your fall hunger pangs, but the German-inspired varieties of wurst seem to be the popular favorite. And in the South Okanagan, we’ve got the best of the wurst. Here are some options.
At Doug’s Homestead in Kaleden, known for their world-famous pepperoni and beef jerky, bratwursts are their No. 1 seller. Owners Brent and Linette McClelland make the brats in 50-pound batches and sell them frozen in four-packs. Flavourful, plump and juicy, Linette suggests grilling them over a campfire, served on a bun with grilled onions and mustard. The bonus of visiting Doug’s is the olfactory experience of all that smoked meat.
At Oliver's Black Sage Butcher, co-owner and head butcher, Matt Leyes, makes a pure pork bratwurst based on the Kulmbacher-style, meaning the addition of cracked caraway seed, marjoram, lemon zest, nutmeg and fresh garlic. He recommends this super tasty brat poached and crisped up in a hot pan, or grilled over charcoal, with a heap of sauerkraut, onions, and your favourite mustard. The pairing? Leyes recommends a liter of lager or a crisp white wine.
Celebrating their 39th year, authenticity is key at A & K Grimm’s Sausage. Co-owner and head butcher Kelly Grimm
carries on the German way of making sausages and cured meats with recipes inherited from his late father Arno, who started the business.
The wursts run deep here, but for the grill, dig in to these four sausages: spicy with black pepper and cayenne; the best-selling weisswurst, a pale, finely ground sausage, traditionally eaten for breakfast; a long, thin Thuringer made with a hint of marjoram; and bratwurst, (classically made with black pepper, onion, and lemon and a series of secret spices.) Kelly suggests they’re best eaten fried and served on a bun with potato salad. (This past weekend, they were served at the Brew HaHa beer and brat event at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.)
At Tony’s Meats, the bratwurst recipe was created about seven years ago by butchers Chris Martens and Tony Craveiro. Classic flavours of black pepper, onion, garlic and secret seasonings go into the pure pork sausage that I’ve enjoyed many times for lunch and brunch. At this time of year, it’s exquisite sizzling in a cast-iron pan with apples and onions.
Martens recently collaborated with chef Campbell Kearns of The Wienery to create a currywurst, and with Cannery Brewing chef Thomas Bridson for a limited release brat infused with their Kindling Imperial Stout. Sold for one day to commemorate the release of a Hazy IPA collab brew called Do Good, the brats were served on a pretzel hoagie roll with the Cannery’s Naramata Nut Brown ale mustard aioli, housemade sauerkraut and crispy onions. The popularity has inspired more sausage/beer collabs with Tony’s Meats in the near future.
At Slackwater Brewing, the Oktoberfest menu continues until Thursday, Oct. 27. Among the schnitzel, potato salad and strudel, dig in to a Two Rivers bratwurst platter with housemade sauerkraut, cheese sauce for dipping, beer-infused honey mustard and a housemade pretzel bun. The platter is paired with a German traditional festbier for Oktoberfest, called Schnitzengiggle, a smooth, strong amber lager.
Expect all things hearty and German at Gasthaus on the Lake in Peachland. From bratwursts and beyond — currywurst and chips with curry ketchup, Nuremberg-style brats, those made with wild game, and jumbo bratwursts served with spaetzle, sauerkraut and gravy — with a good dose of gemütlich!
Create your own autumn sausage tour with some leaf peeping and fresh air — and maybe some beer. There’s no better time to do your wurst!
With fork and pen in hand, and a taste for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.This column appears every second Wednesday.